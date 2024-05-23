Authorities Searching for Suspects in Burglary Near Aitkin

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects in a burglary that happened near Aitkin last Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the scene on 290th Street about 10 miles south of Aitkin in Nordland Township, where they found numerous burglarized buildings on the property. A property owner with a camera later provided investigators pictures of the vehicles and suspects.

The search for the suspects is still ongoing. The vehicle was located in Mille Lacs County, and with the help of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, all stolen items were recovered.

The case remains under investigation. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is asking nearby property owners to check their buildings for signs of forced entry and missing property.