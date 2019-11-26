Authorities Searching For Suspect Of Hit-And-Run In Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 26-year-old Deerwood man suffered a possible broken hand after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Friday, November 22nd on Peterson Road in Deerwood.

According to the Crow Wing County Sherriff’s Office, the victim in the hit-and-run incident is Aaron John Benson, who noticed a vehicle following him at a close distance when he was driving with his wife. Benson got out to speak to the driver of the vehicle and the suspect vehicle then accelerated and struck him, causing him to roll up onto the suspect’s hood.

The suspect vehicle then drove off at a high rate of speed. Benson was later brought to Crosby Hospital for a possible broken hand.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a blaze orange hat. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a smaller blue SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.

