Authorities Searching For Man Hit By Train in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities in Bemidji say a man standing on the train tracks was hit by a train Thursday but then walked away and has not been found.

Witnesses report the collision happened just before 5 Thursday evening at the Washington Avenue railroad crossing. Numerous officers searched the area on foot and with thermal imaging equipment, but the man has not been located.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their properties, garages and vehicles and report any information to the Bemidji Police Department. Local hospitals have also been notified of the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today