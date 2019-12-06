Lakeland PBS

Authorities Searching For Man Hit By Train in Bemidji

Nathan Green — Dec. 6 2019

Authorities in Bemidji say a man standing on the train tracks was hit by a train Thursday but then walked away and has not been found.

Witnesses report the collision happened just before 5 Thursday evening at the Washington Avenue railroad crossing. Numerous officers searched the area on foot and with thermal imaging equipment, but the man has not been located.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their properties, garages and vehicles and report any information to the Bemidji Police Department. Local hospitals have also been notified of the incident.

