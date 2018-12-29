Lakeland PBS
Authorities Searching For Brainerd Man Wanted For Domestic Assault, Standoff

Nathan Green
Dec. 29 2018
Anthony Steven Kalland

Authorities are looking for a Brainerd man wanted for domestic assault and in connection with a lengthy law enforcement standoff in Meeker County.

Sheriff’s officials say a caller who had fled from a home just north of Litchfield about noon Thursday reported that 38-year-old Anthony Kalland was armed with a revolver and remained in the residence. Tactical officers were called to the scene after the man refused to respond to authorities.

Authorities say the standoff continued into the evening when Kalland fled under the cover of darkness. Sheriff’s deputies say a stolen vehicle, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the home.

Kalland is wanted for domestic assault, possessing a stolen vehicle, and possessing a firearm as a felon. Authorities say he also has three outstanding felony warrants from Crow Wing, Sherburne, and Renville Counties.

