Lakeland PBS

Authorities Say FedEx Driver Shot at Own Vehicle North of Bemidji

Lakeland News — May. 19 2021

Beltrami County authorities say gunshots reported to have hit a FedEx truck on Monday north of Bemidji were the result of the driver shooting at his own vehicle.

The motive is not yet known. The individual called 911 dispatchers around 11:30 AM claiming to have been shot at. Footage from security cameras inside the vehicle showed the driver shooting his own truck.

He was booked for two felonies, criminal damage to property and being a person ineligible to possess a firearm, and a misdemeanor for falsely reporting the crime. He is expected to be arraigned in Beltrami County Court tomorrow.

The man was not injured. The weapon, a black handgun, has been recovered by Beltrami County deputies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN Legislature Approves Use of Federal Funds for Bemidji Veterans Home

Repairs Underway on Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Kim potter mugshot

Trial for Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Set for December

In Business: Nortech in Bemidji Provides Electronic Manufacturing Services

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.