Authorities Say FedEx Driver Shot at Own Vehicle North of Bemidji
Beltrami County authorities say gunshots reported to have hit a FedEx truck on Monday north of Bemidji were the result of the driver shooting at his own vehicle.
The motive is not yet known. The individual called 911 dispatchers around 11:30 AM claiming to have been shot at. Footage from security cameras inside the vehicle showed the driver shooting his own truck.
He was booked for two felonies, criminal damage to property and being a person ineligible to possess a firearm, and a misdemeanor for falsely reporting the crime. He is expected to be arraigned in Beltrami County Court tomorrow.
The man was not injured. The weapon, a black handgun, has been recovered by Beltrami County deputies.
