Authorities Say 67% of Northern Minnesota Wildfire Contained

Lakeland News — Sep. 13 2021

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a vast majority of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northern Minnesota is contained, one month after lighting ignited the blaze in the Superior National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the nearly 27,000-acre fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning. The Forest Service had said last week that the fire was nearly half under control as hundreds of firefighters were still being dispatched to the area.

The fire started Aug. 15 about 10 miles southwest of Isabella. It has destroyed 14 cabins and homes along with 57 outbuildings.

Authorities say the fire is not expected to grow now that cooler weather is moving into the Great Lakes region.

