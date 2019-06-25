Lakeland PBS
Authorities Respond To Weekend Burglary At Centra Sota Co-Op In Upsala

Jun. 25 2019

Authorities responded to a burglary at Centra Sota Cooperative in Upsala the morning of Monday, June 24.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, their office received a call of a business burglary at the Centra Sota Co-op at around 7:29 a.m. Monday. Sometime over the previous weekend the door on the north end of the business was pried open and one or more individuals gained entry into the building.

Some cash, clothing, and candy bars were stolen from the business. The sheriff’s office believes that the incident occurred between 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21 and early Monday morning.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

