Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Authorities Respond To Burglary at Loven’s Auto In Swanville

Jun. 27 2019

Authorities responded to a burglary at Loven’s Auto in Swanville the morning of Thursday, June 27.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a person was caught on surveillance video breaking into the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. The individual gained entrance through a window on the west side of the building. Cash was reported to have been stolen from the business.

The person is believed to be wearing a light-colored mask as well as a light-colored shirt that appears to be covering a backpack.

The surveillance video of the incident can be found on the incident can be found on the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Authorities Respond To Weekend Burglary At Centra Sota Co-Op In Upsala

In Business: New Virtual Reality Arcade Now Open In Baxter

Early Morning Fire Destroys Longtime Little Falls Bar

One Man Injured In Rollover Crash Near Bellevue Township

Latest Story

Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

A Bemidji man has been arrested after allegedly leading police officers on a chase while also driving intoxicated. A citizen contacted the
Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Executive Director To Step Down

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Optimistic About 2019-20

Posted on Jun. 27 2019

Line 3 Educational Summit Held In Bagley

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Newly Appointed Sanford Center Executive Director Discusses Plans For Venue's Future

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate