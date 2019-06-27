Authorities Respond To Burglary at Loven’s Auto In Swanville

Authorities responded to a burglary at Loven’s Auto in Swanville the morning of Thursday, June 27.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a person was caught on surveillance video breaking into the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. The individual gained entrance through a window on the west side of the building. Cash was reported to have been stolen from the business.

The person is believed to be wearing a light-colored mask as well as a light-colored shirt that appears to be covering a backpack.

The surveillance video of the incident can be found on the Morrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.