Authorities Release More Info on Brainerd Man Charged with Woman’s Death

The Brainerd man who is facing a homicide charge for allegedly shooting a woman at an area resort last week may have thought the woman he shot was his ex-girlfriend.

29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged Monday in Crow Wing County with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky. Police found her body in a resort cabin near Nisswa on Thursday.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that investigators believe Moser may have meant to shoot his ex-girlfriend and mistook Bernatsky for her. Both women’s families say they resemble each other.

