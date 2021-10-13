Lakeland PBS

Authorities Release More Info on Brainerd Man Charged with Woman’s Death

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2021

Cameron Jay Moser

The Brainerd man who is facing a homicide charge for allegedly shooting a woman at an area resort last week may have thought the woman he shot was his ex-girlfriend.

29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged Monday in Crow Wing County with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky. Police found her body in a resort cabin near Nisswa on Thursday.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that investigators believe Moser may have meant to shoot his ex-girlfriend and mistook Bernatsky for her. Both women’s families say they resemble each other.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Body of Boater Recovered From Lake NE of Brainerd

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Helping Offer Scholarships to Students

Bemidji Man Dies in Downtown Car Crash Friday Night

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.