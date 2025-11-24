Authorities Release Body Cam Video from Bagley Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting

Viewer discretion is advised for the above video.

Authorities have released the body camera video from the officer-involved shooting in Bagley last week that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

The incident started when Clearwater County Deputy Noah Hallman recognized Dennis Hoie at a gas station and attempted to arrest him on outstanding felony warrants.

In the video, Hallman can be heard asking Hoie to step over to his squad car and if Hoie has any weapons on him—Hoie says he does not. After Hallman asks Hoie to put his hands on the squad car’s bumper, Hoie replies that he isn’t going to do it and walks back to his truck.

Hallman can then be seen grabbing Hoie and starts saying “you are un—” before Hoie breaks free. Hallman points his weapon at Hoie and shouts, “Dennis, show me your f****** hands!” He later yells at Hoie to not drive away and then quickly gets back into his squad car.

After Hoie drove away, a short chase ensued until a Bagley police officer performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to spin out Hoie’s vehicle at a residential driveway.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle on foot and attempted to get Hoie to exit the vehicle, but he fired a flare gun toward the deputy on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deputy Hallman, who was on the passenger side of the vehicle, then fired his gun and struck Hoie, who died on the scene.

A deputy on the driver’s side suffered a graze injury to his head from the flare, which then bounced off a nearby fence and went over the car, igniting on the ground.

Hoie was a Vietnam veteran. Family members say he suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome and mental health issues.

Hallman has been placed on critical incident leave by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting and will present its findings without recommendation on charges to the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office for review.