Authorities Looking For Suspects In Construction Materials Burglary

Josh Peterson
Dec. 20 2017
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for possible suspects in a burglary where three trailers, construction tools and a skid steer were stolen.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a property northwest of Upsala, sometime between October 24th and December 19th, 2017.

It is believed the suspect(s) gained entry to a shed on the property by breaking a window. Pictured below are the trailers and skid steer that were stolen.

– 2013 PJ 32 ft. deck over goose neck trailer, black in color. The trailer had (2) truck bed tool boxes mounted on the goose neck. It has ramps on the back at a 90 degree angle. License plate#6351CVT VIN#4P5FD3221D1191027

