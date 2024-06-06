Jun 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Authorities Investigating Possible Drowning Near Nevis
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning death near Nevis.
On May 30 around 6 p.m., emergency responders were called to Starlight Bay Resort on 8th Crow Wing Lake, located in Nevis Township, after a man fell in the lake and was found unconscious.
The victim is identified as 75-year-old William Delmore of Bismarck, ND, who was last seen fishing on a dock on the lake.
Delmore’s son found his father lying face down in the lake. Despite rescue efforts, William Delmore was pronounced dead at the scene.
