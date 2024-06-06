The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning death near Nevis.

On May 30 around 6 p.m., emergency responders were called to Starlight Bay Resort on 8th Crow Wing Lake, located in Nevis Township, after a man fell in the lake and was found unconscious.

The victim is identified as 75-year-old William Delmore of Bismarck, ND, who was last seen fishing on a dock on the lake.

Delmore’s son found his father lying face down in the lake. Despite rescue efforts, William Delmore was pronounced dead at the scene.