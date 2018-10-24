Lakeland PBS
FBI Investigating Deaths Of 2 Men On Red Lake Reservation

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 24 2018
RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating the deaths of two men on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.

FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad declined to provide any other details about the deaths of Dustin Barrett, 26, and James Rojas III, 32.

Kulstad says the men were from the Red Lake area. Authorities say they died on Sunday.

