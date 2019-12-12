Authorities Investigating Death of Infant at Bemidji Daycare

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The death of an infant that occurred at a daycare in Bemidji is currently under investigation.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a four-month-old infant who died in the care of a licensed daycare facility. According to the infant’s mother, the infant died on November 26th.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel says the death has not been determined suspicious in nature, but they are still pending further investigation and the results of an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The licensing page on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website shows the daycare facility as active.

