Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a round of gun shots that struck two vehicles in the parking lot of the Fosston Essentia Hospital. The incident happened at exactly 12:57 a.m., Sunday morning.

A Polk County deputy patrolling the City Of Fosston heard what was believed to be two gun shots on the east side of Fosston. Polk County Sheriff Deputies began a search of the area. At exactly 4:45 a.m. EMS staff from Fosston Essentia Hospital reported they found a bullet casting in the parking lot of the EMS building.

Deputies searched the building area and determined two Essentia Hospital employee vehicles had bullet holes in them. No one was in or around the parking lot when this occurred.

At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff Office at (218)281-0431