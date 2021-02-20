Authorities Investigating Bomb Scare at Line 3 Construction Site

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Authorities are investigating after a protester allegedly threw a suspicious package at a construction site just west of Cloquet for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project.

A bomb squad was called to the area on Friday, and after careful examination, it was determined that the device was not an explosive agent. Enbridge officials said the company evacuated the area and shut down its pipelines out of an abundance of caution. 40 homes were also evacuated within a half-mile radius of the device. A temporary shelter was set up and available for the people evacuated, and at around 6 PM Friday, anyone that was evacuated was allowed to return to their home.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake says state statues and federal regulations address the placement of replica devices to cause fear or panic and that they will push for the maximum charges and penalties for everyone involved in these types of crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at crimestoppersmn.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

