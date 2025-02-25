Feb 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Authorities Investigating Attempted Theft of ATM from Pierz Bank

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from a bank in Pierz.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 11:15 last night at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Pierz. The suspect or suspects hooked a chain to the ATM and pulled it with a stolen vehicle but fled the scene prior to getting the ATM loaded.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored, newer-style SUV with LED headlights. Investigators are still gathering information and following up on leads, but authorities say there is no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office says further updates will be shared once investigators have gathered enough concrete details that could aid the public in understanding the situation or potentially assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call 320-632-9233.

