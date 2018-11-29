Authorities Investigating 2 Deaths In Aitkin County

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two adults at a home southeast of McGregor in Spalding Township. The two bodies were discovered after deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at the home on Tuesday.

The home was secure at the time of the welfare check, so deputies had to force entry.

Identification of the two individuals is pending at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the matter.

The sheriff’s office does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.