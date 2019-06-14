Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Authorities Identify Victims In Crash In Mahnomen County

Jun. 14 2019

Authorities have identified the victims involved in a fatal crash in Mahnomen County Wednesday that left one woman dead.  The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office identified the women killed in the crash as 23-year-old Alexis Clark of Fertile.

The other victims who were injured were identified as 81-year-old Thelma Vanvalkenburgh of Naytahwaush; 27-year-old Chris Kier of Naytahwaush; 56-year-old Holly Alger of Mahnomen, and three children aged 5 years, years and 10 months

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office the crash happened on 250th St. east of County Road 3. The road is gravel and the two cars met head-on at the crest of the hill.

A total of seven people, four adults and three children, were involved in the crash. Six of the people were flown to Fargo via life flight while one was taken via ambulance.

It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

1 Killed & 6 Injured After Crash In Mahnomen County

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Announces Drop Off Locations For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Northwest Minnesota

One Dead In Weekend ATV Accident In Morrison County

What do you think?

Latest Story

One Man Injured After Motorcycle Crash In Crow Wing County

One man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Crow Wing County. The incident happened yesterday at exactly 3:19 p.m. The Crow Wing County
Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Latest Stories

One Man Injured After Motorcycle Crash In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Names New CEO

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Little Falls Baseball Falls To St. Thomas In Class AAA State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Citations During Annual "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Drop For 5th Straight Year

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Minnesota

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate