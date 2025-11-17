Authorities Identify Man Killed, Deputy Who Used Force in Bagley Shooting

Authorities have identified the man who died during an officer-involved shooting in Bagley last week, as well as the deputy involved in the shooting.

The University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center has identified the man who died as 75-year-old Dennis Hoie of Bagley. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the deputy who used force during the November 13 incident as Clearwater County Deputy Noah Hallman.

In a press release, the BCA says Hallman fired his department-issued handgun after Hoie shot a flare gun towards deputies who were trying to apprehend him on an outstanding felony warrant. Medical aid was rendered to Hoie, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A deputy on the driver’s side of Hoie’s vehicle sustained a graze injury to his head that did not require attention. BCA crime scene personnel recovered one orange-colored flare gun.

The BCA says Deputy Hallman’s body camera was on and recording during this incident. He has been placed on critical incident leave by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Hallman has three years of law enforcement experience.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office requested the BCA investigate the use of force. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation on charges to the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office for review.