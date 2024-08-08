Authorities Give Details on Northwoods Grocery & Cafe Fire in Nevis

A day after a fire raged through a store in Nevis that has been a part of the community for at least 100 years, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an official press release with updated information.

On August 6th at around 5:48 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a structure fire in the city of Nevis. Deputies and the Nevis Fire Department responded to Northwoods Grocery & Cafe to find the business actively burning.

The business and area residents were evacuated due to the location of some propane tanks and a gas station attached to the building. Mutual aid was requested from other area fire departments, and firefighters from Nevis, Park Rapids, and Akeley battled the fire for several hours before it was extinguished.

The business received extensive damage. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.