Authorities Asking for Public’s Help Locating Stolen Trailer
A white 1997 Dutchman Trailer was taken from a residence off Aspen Lane, near 330th street in Scandia Valley Township, approximately 20 miles northwest of Little Falls.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was taken prior to July 17. The trailer has a sliding glass door on the side and the word “THOR” displayed on the back. The plate number is RU04919.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.