Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Vehicle Involved with Suspicious Package at Line 3 Site

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance identifying the owner and occupants of a vehicle involved in yesterday’s response to a suspicious package found at an Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project line construction site just west of Cloquet.

According to authorities, the vehicle was last seen on Ditchbank Road near a pipeline worksite around 12 PM on Friday, February 19.

Suspect vehicle information:

Make: Toyota

Model: Camry or Corolla

Year: 2013

License: Virginia state UEU9422

Color: Silver/Light Grey

If anyone sees the vehicle in your community, please call 911. If you have additional information regarding the vehicle, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial award.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today