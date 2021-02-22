Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Vehicle Involved with Suspicious Package at Line 3 Site
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance identifying the owner and occupants of a vehicle involved in yesterday’s response to a suspicious package found at an Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project line construction site just west of Cloquet.
According to authorities, the vehicle was last seen on Ditchbank Road near a pipeline worksite around 12 PM on Friday, February 19.
Suspect vehicle information:
Make: Toyota
Model: Camry or Corolla
Year: 2013
License: Virginia state UEU9422
Color: Silver/Light Grey
If anyone sees the vehicle in your community, please call 911. If you have additional information regarding the vehicle, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial award.
