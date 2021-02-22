Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Vehicle Involved in Suspicious Package at Line 3 Site
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance identifying the owner and occupants of the included vehicle involved in yesterday’s response to a suspicious package found at an Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline project line construction site just west of Cloquet.
According to authorities, The vehicle was last seen on Ditchbank Rd, near a pipeline worksite around 12pm on Friday, February 19th, 2021.
Suspect vehicle information:
Make: Toyota
Model: Camry or Corolla
Year: 2013
License: Virginia state UEU9422
Color: Silver / Light Grey
If anyone sees the vehicle in your community, please call 911. If you have additional information
regarding the vehicle, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be
submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppers.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing
information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial award.
