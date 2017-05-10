DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Authorities Ask For The Public’s Help In Unsolved Church Arsons

Haydee Clotter
May. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Thirteen churches in eight Minnesota communities have been intentionally set on fire since 2012, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and now authorities are asking for your help.

The Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD) and local authorities want anyone with information on these unsolved cases to come forward. One blaze last year caused millions of dollars in damage at Melrose’s St. Mary Catholic Church and in 2012 surveillance captured a suspect walking into an Isanti church in the middle of the night and attempting to light on fire part of the building under construction.

Since 2012 there have been several arson fires in places of worship:

  •  Darling Historic Church on March 24, 2017, in Little Falls.
  • St. Mary’s Catholic Church on March 11, 2016, in Melrose.
  • Abandoned church on Aug. 22, 2016, in Deer Creek.
  • Church, Inc., building on Feb. 15, 2016, in St. Paul.
  • Bethany Lutheran Church on June 13, 2014, in Minneapolis.
  • Open Arms Assembly of God on Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Paul.
  • Community Covenant Church on July 11, 2013, in Minneapolis.
  • Faith Baptist Church on Aug. 26, 2013, in St. Paul.
  • St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on May 28, 2012, in Isanti.

Authorities do not believe any of these church fires are connected.

“The public’s help is critical in solving arsons,” State Fire Marshal Bruce West said. “Even the smallest detail could break a case wide open. We need people to come forward.”

This week is also National Arson Awareness Week and the theme is “Arson Prevention at Houses Worship.” Houses of worship are vulnerable to fire damage because they’re often unoccupied for long periods of time, and in many cases, in rural areas.

The public can call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 800-723-2020 to submit information about any suspicious fire. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards up to $5,000 are available. Information can also be submitted online at www.mniaai.org.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Woman In Hospital After Fire In Grand Rapids

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

Community Rallies Around Salem WEST After Arson

Community Remembers Two Killed In Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Latest Story

0

State Health Commissioner Requests Emergency Funds For Measles Outbreak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s health commissioner is asking state legislators to provide $5 million for an emergency fund to deal with
Posted on May. 10 2017

Recently Added

State Health Commissioner Requests Emergency Funds For Measles Outbreak

Posted on May. 10 2017

Grants Available For Employers To Improve Minnesota Workforce

Posted on May. 10 2017

Dayton Vows To Veto Republican's Budget Bills

Posted on May. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.