Authorities Ask For Help In Finding A Missing Deer River Man

Josh Peterson
Aug. 6 2018
Franklyn Sherman Jr.

Two weeks after a Deer River man has gone missing, Leech Lake Tribal Police are now asking for the publics help in finding the missing man.

Franklyn Sherman Jr, 35, was last seen at a residence on foot in the Winnie Dam area of Deer River on July 23. No one has heard from him since and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Franklyn is described as 6’01”, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair and a mole on his left forearm. He also has scars on his arm and may be wearing glasses.

Frank also spends time at his mother’s in Bemidji.

If you think you have seen Franklyn or have information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Leech Lake PD at 218-335-8277.

