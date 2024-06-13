Author William Kent Krueger Discusses the Importance of Literacy in Hackensack

Bestselling author William Kent Krueger recently made his way to Hackensack, not just to promote his new book, but to talk to the community about the importance of literacy on our everyday lives.

Krueger, the author of the Cork O’Connor series, was visiting Hackensack for the first time in many years on Wednesday at an event sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council.

“Every year they have an arts festival, and I was here many, many years ago as part of the arts festival,” said Krueger. “But it’s been a very long time, so it’s good to be back. I love Hackensack.”

But Krueger wasn’t only here to sign books and promote his latest work. He was there because he wanted to be.

“I’m going to be talking about books, their importance to us in this time of chaos,” he explained. “A lot of those of us who are authors spend a good deal of our time talking about our work, talking about the importance of literacy, talking about the importance of books. And this is just a part of that.”

Krueger has been an avid reader his whole life and has spent the better part of 40 years writing novels. Throughout that time, he has built a strong opinion on the literary arts.

“Literacy is the cornerstone of democracy,” Krueger added. “How can you be informed and really know how to cast a ballot in an intelligent way? If you can’t read, if you don’t allow yourself access to all of the information that’s out there.”

The Northwoods Arts Council was very excited to host the New York Times Bestselling Author not only because of his writing, but because they also share similar opinions on access to literary works.

“He loves up north,” said Sue Ready, a Northwoods Arts Council member. “He’s from the Cities, but he really likes Beagle [and Wolf] Books [in Park Rapids]. He’s very much a supporter of independent bookstores. It gives us a chance to look at our mission statement, which is to make the literary arts accessible to people for free.”

Even though Krueger is not a Minnesota native, the state is where he has based most of his books.

“I didn’t move here until I was about 30 years old, and before that I was a … nomad, lived all over the place, and I never really had anywhere that I thought of or called home,” Krueger stated. “But I swear to you that the minute I set foot in Minnesota, I knew I’d found home. I fell madly in love with this place, and so I always knew that when I got serious about my writing, whatever I did, it was going to be in some way, shape or form, a homage to this adopted home of mine.”

Even though there was a flea market in Hackensack on the same day, 246 tickets were sold to see Krueger’s talk in a town of less than 400 people.