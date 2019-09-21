Lakeland PBS
Author To Discuss “Grocery Story” At Harmony Food Co-op In Bemidji

Sep. 20 2019

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op in Bemidji is bringing Jon Steinman, author, producer, and host, to discuss his book “Grocery Story” this coming Monday.

Steinman is on a national 130-town book tour. His book explains the importance of co-ops and how they are better for the communities they serve.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op is a full-service grocery store located in downtown Bemidji. The store strives to provide opportunities for the community to consume healthier food options.

“So, co-ops are better than a national chain because they are more so looking for profit, and co-ops are more concerned with, I guess you could say, humanity. They care what goes into products, there’s not chemicals and that kind of stuff,” said Jessica Mahlberg, Harmony Natural Foods Co-op Marketing Coordinator.

The event is completely free and open to the public. You can register for it at Harmony’s website.

Nathan Green

