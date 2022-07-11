Author Ranae Lenor Hanson to Visit Brainerd Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Public Library will be welcoming Minnesota author Ranae Lenor Hanson on Monday, July 18th.

Hanson will take part in the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series, which is back in person. From noon to 1:00 p.m. on July 18th, Hanson will discuss her Minnesota Book Award-winning book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress.”

Hanson, who learned to care for herself in the throes of a chronic medical condition, reflects on her life with type 1 diabetes. In her book, she talks about the disease and the contemplation’s surrounding our natural world, as well as how the body and the earth come together in personal, local, and global opportunities for healing.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today