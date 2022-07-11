Lakeland PBS

Author Ranae Lenor Hanson to Visit Brainerd Public Library

Hanky HazeltonJul. 11 2022

Ranae Lenor Hanson

The Brainerd Public Library will be welcoming Minnesota author Ranae Lenor Hanson on Monday, July 18th.

Hanson will take part in the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series, which is back in person. From noon to 1:00 p.m. on July 18th, Hanson will discuss her Minnesota Book Award-winning book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress.”

Hanson, who learned to care for herself in the throes of a chronic medical condition, reflects on her life with type 1 diabetes. In her book, she talks about the disease and the contemplation’s surrounding our natural world, as well as how the body and the earth come together in personal, local, and global opportunities for healing.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page.

By — Hanky Hazelton

