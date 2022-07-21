Lakeland PBS

Author Ranae Lenor Hanson Discusses “Watershed” at Brainerd Public Library

Hanky HazeltonJul. 21 2022

Minnesota author Ranae Lenor Hanson was at the Brainerd Public Library on Monday to discuss her book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress.” The work connects taking care of the planet in the midst of climate change to taking care of one’s own health.

Hanson’s book consists of multiple stories in one, where she tells stories from environmental refugees along with her personal health crisis of having type 1 diabetes. Last year, “Watershed” won the Minnesota Book Award for Memoir & Creative Non-Fiction.

During her 31 years of teaching at Minneapolis College, Hanson learned a lot about climate and drought from her students from abroad. Her book also talks about how she was so focused on drought that her illness brought her to the ICU, because of how much she denied being hydrated.

Hanson visited the library as part of their Brown Bag Lunch Author Series.

