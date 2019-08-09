Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

August 1st Declared Boy Scouts of America Day in Bemidji

Aug. 8 2019

The Voyageurs Area Council recently celebrated their 25th anniversary at the waterfront in Bemidji.

The Voyageurs Area Council and the Boy Scouts of America were merged together in 1995, and scouting in the Bemidji community has been around since 1912. Mayor Rita Albrecht declared the first of August as Boy Scouts of America Day in Bemidji. The Boy Scouts gathered around to listen to the proclamation and take pictures.

“Boy Scouts of America Day for us just commemorates that our council has been around for 25 years. Here in our community, we have Cub Scouts, we have Scouts BSA and we have exploring posts,” Brad Olson, the Boy Scouts of America District Director, said. “We’re excited to be part of the community and make sure we are able to give our programs to all the boys and girls that want to be part of our group.”

There are currently about 275 kids involved in the scouts program in the Bemidji area.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Starry Stonewort Found In Lake Beltrami

Blackwell, Jr. Resigns From American Indian Resource Center At BSU

PBS’s “Beyond Your Backyard” Filming In Bemidji For Upcoming Season

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: Basic Knots

It’s important to have a few go-to knots that you’re confident in out on the water. But if you don’t have one yet, Ray and
Posted on Aug. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: Basic Knots

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

First-Ever Girls Empowerment Institute Takes Place At CLC

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

Starry Stonewort Found In Lake Beltrami

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

2018-19 Winter Season Costs MnDOT $133 Million

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

Blackwell, Jr. Resigns From American Indian Resource Center At BSU

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.