August 1st Declared Boy Scouts of America Day in Bemidji

The Voyageurs Area Council recently celebrated their 25th anniversary at the waterfront in Bemidji.

The Voyageurs Area Council and the Boy Scouts of America were merged together in 1995, and scouting in the Bemidji community has been around since 1912. Mayor Rita Albrecht declared the first of August as Boy Scouts of America Day in Bemidji. The Boy Scouts gathered around to listen to the proclamation and take pictures.

“Boy Scouts of America Day for us just commemorates that our council has been around for 25 years. Here in our community, we have Cub Scouts, we have Scouts BSA and we have exploring posts,” Brad Olson, the Boy Scouts of America District Director, said. “We’re excited to be part of the community and make sure we are able to give our programs to all the boys and girls that want to be part of our group.”

There are currently about 275 kids involved in the scouts program in the Bemidji area.