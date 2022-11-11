Lakeland PBS

Audrey Thayer Taking on New Bemidji City Council Role with Election Win

Mary Balstad Nov. 11 2022

The Bemidji City Council will see a familiar face take a new seat in January. Following a close win on Tuesday’s election, current Ward 1 Councilor Audrey Thayer will now take over the At-Large seat over current Ward 3 Councilor and opponent Ron Johnson.

Despite taking a new role on the council, Thayer plans to continually bring new initiatives forward for the city of Bemidji.

Going into the 2022 election for the At-Large seat, Thayer knew this would not be an easy hill to climb. However, she knew even entering the race her candidacy would be more than just a name on a ballot.

In her new position, Thayer will not be assigned any particular ward. But this will not be a major change for her, as she states she always looks out for the best interests of the people of Bemidji since entering the council in 2020.

Thayer is the first Indigenous woman to serve on the Bemidji City Council with her election to the Ward 1 seat in 2020. A member of the White Earth Nation, she showed that with her move to the At-Large position, this development of the council is not slowing down any time soon.

Thayer will take the At-Large seat in January. The election results are planned to be confirmed during Monday’s regular session. A special election will be held later in 2023 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat.

