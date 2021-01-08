Lakeland PBS

Audrey Thayer First Native American Woman Elected to Bemidji City Council

Betsy Melin — Jan. 7 2021

On Monday, the Bemidji City Council officially welcomed new mayor Jorge Prince and first-time council member Audrey Thayer. Thayer is the first Native American woman to ever serve on the Bemidji City Council.

This was Thayer’s third time running for a council seat. She represents Ward 1, and she hopes that in her first term she is able to work on building a strong community for Bemidji and surrounding tribes.

Thayer is Anishinaabe and a member of White Earth Nation. She also works as an instructor at Leech Lake Tribal College.

