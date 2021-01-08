Audrey Thayer First Native American Woman Elected to Bemidji City Council

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Monday, the Bemidji City Council officially welcomed new mayor Jorge Prince and first-time council member Audrey Thayer. Thayer is the first Native American woman to ever serve on the Bemidji City Council.

This was Thayer’s third time running for a council seat. She represents Ward 1, and she hopes that in her first term she is able to work on building a strong community for Bemidji and surrounding tribes.

Thayer is Anishinaabe and a member of White Earth Nation. She also works as an instructor at Leech Lake Tribal College.

