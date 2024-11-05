Nov 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Auction Underway for Recovered Ruby Slippers from ‘Wizard of Oz’

The ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” that were recovered by the FBI in 2018 after they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids (File)

A pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” that were later stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids are now going up for auction.

The slippers were stolen in 2005 and then recovered in 2018. They were valued at $3.5 million after they were found.

The Judy Garland Museum has been fundraising in an effort to purchase the slippers at the auction. The state has given the museum $100,000 to go towards the purchase.

Online bidding is underway, and the auction will conclude with in-person bidding on December 7th at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. The current high bid as of this morning is $550.

