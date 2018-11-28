Lakeland PBS
Auction For Northern Minnesota Farmland Set For December

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 28 2018
THIEF RIVER FALLS — Approximately 5,368 acres of cropland in Minnesota’s Beltrami and Marshall counties will sell at auction Dec. 28, with Steffes Group conducting the auction.

“We’re going to end the year with a bang, and the new owner will have the land with plenty of time for the 2019 crop year. This land is in two very large, contiguous tracts. One, located just outside Grygla in Marshall County, has approximately 3,597 acres of mostly contiguous quality farmland, with a productivity index of 90. The second is 1,771 contiguous acres near Four Town in Beltrami County, consisting mostly of cropland, but with some very good hunting for white tail deer and black bear,” said Max Steffes, whose company is marketing the land for a family that has held it as an investment for two generations.

The Grygla farm also has been improved with drain tile.

“With these two tracts located about 15 miles apart, they are equally well situated for investors or for local operators who are seeking to expand their operations. This will reveal a good bit about the state of the farmland market. We haven’t really seen many auctions of large tracts of cropland in this area during 2018,” said Steffes.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, 525 Brooks Ave North, Thief River Falls. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.steffesgroup.com or call 701-212-2849.

