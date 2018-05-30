ATV Sleds Owner Arrested for Forgery, Falsifying Sales Records
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in locating anyone who purchased an ATV or snowmobile from ATV Sleds during 2017.
The owner, Benjamin Forland was arrested for Forgery and Falsifying sales records after an investigation showed that ATV Sleds was tampering with odometers by rolling back the miles on used ATV and snowmobiles.
Anyone who has purchased an ATV or snowmobile from ATV Sleds in 2017 is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 218-829-4749.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More