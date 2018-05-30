Lakeland PBS
ATV Sleds Owner Arrested for Forgery, Falsifying Sales Records

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 30 2018
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in locating anyone who purchased an ATV or snowmobile from ATV Sleds during 2017.

The owner, Benjamin Forland was arrested for Forgery and Falsifying sales records after an investigation showed that ATV Sleds was tampering with odometers by rolling back the miles on used ATV and snowmobiles.

Anyone who has purchased an ATV or snowmobile from ATV Sleds in 2017 is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 218-829-4749.

