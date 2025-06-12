ATV Riders Can Explore MN’s Trails for Free This Weekend

Minnesotans with all-terrain vehicles registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee—$60 for three years—to ride the state’s public ATV trails later this month.

According to the Minnesota DNR, this annual “No Registration Weekend” on June 14th and 15th gives riders access to over 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails. The event falls on the second weekend of June each year.

Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s ATV trails during this weekend as well without the need for a $31 nonresident ATV trail pass. All other laws and regulations remain in place during the weekend.

More information on off-highway vehicle riding and regulations can be found on the DNR website.