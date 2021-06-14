Lakeland PBS

ATV Crash Results in Serious Injury

Chris BurnsJun. 14 2021

Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM, they received a report of a All-Terrain Vehicle crash with injuries on Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township, rural Outing MN.

Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 2020 Can-AM Maverick ATV was being towed by another ATV when the operator of the machine being towed, a female, age 25 of Remer MN, fell off the ATV and was run over. The victim was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopter to a Duluth MN hospital.

Assisting at the scene were Minnesota DNR Conservation, Remer Fire Department, Crooked Lake Fire Department, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Water Skier Seriously Injured in Accident in Remer

One Dead in Single Vehicle Bemidji Crash

GoFundMe Started to Help Family of Grand Rapids Crash Victim

Three People Injured in Three-Vehicle Brainerd Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.