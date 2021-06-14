ATV Crash Results in Serious Injury
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM, they received a report of a All-Terrain Vehicle crash with injuries on Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township, rural Outing MN.
Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 2020 Can-AM Maverick ATV was being towed by another ATV when the operator of the machine being towed, a female, age 25 of Remer MN, fell off the ATV and was run over. The victim was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopter to a Duluth MN hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Minnesota DNR Conservation, Remer Fire Department, Crooked Lake Fire Department, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
