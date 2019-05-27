ATV Crash Leaves One Man Dead In Itasca County

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating an ATV crash that killed one man on Saturday, May 25th.

When deputies arrived to Forestry Road 2182 in Northern Itasca County they found an ATV off the roadway. Jason Lee Schultz, age 32, was found deceased as a result of injuries received from the crash.

Schultz was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and it is unclear if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by MNDNR Enforcement Division, US Forestry Enforcement Division, Bigfork Ambulance, and Effie County Service.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crash.