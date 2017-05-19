ATV Crash Injures Brainerd Teen
A 15-year-old Brainerd male was injured when his ATV crashed Thursday evening.
In a statement from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl, the teenager was driving on the roadway of the 16000 block of Gilbert Avenue when his ATV crashed shortly after 7:00pm Thursday evening.
The male was transported from the scene by North Ambulance and was later transported by air to North Memorial Center. The teen’s current condition is unknown.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that the name of the operator of the ATV is not being released at this time.
