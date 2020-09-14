Lakeland PBS

ATV Crash in Morrison County Leads To Driver’s Arrest

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 14 2020

A Swanville man was taken into custody after his involvement in an ATV crash that left a passenger with injuries.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, their office received a report on September 13th at approximately 6:30 p.m. of an ATV crash off Dove Road, approximately one mile south of Flensburg in Swan River Township.

22-year-old Jesse Bartkowicz of Swanville was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side with passenger, 24-year-old Dalton Schneider of Little Falls, when Bartkowicz lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and ejecting the passenger.

The vehicle was being operated at a residence off of Dove Road in a corn field. Schneider was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Bartkowicz was taken into custody and transported to the Morrison County Jail where charges are pending for DWI and Criminal Vehicular Operation.

