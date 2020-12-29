Lakeland PBS

ATV and Fish House Falls Through Ice on Platte Lake

Nick UrsiniDec. 29 2020

On Sunday, December 27th at 6:15PM, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an ATV and fish house that broke through the ice on Platte Lake.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the two individuals got out of the water to shore, but their ATV and fish house are still in the water.

According to the release, Sheriff Scott Goddard wants to remind people that ice thickness varies from lake-to-lake and can change overnight and asks people to be vigilant on checking the thickness of the ice as they venture out onto the lakes.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

