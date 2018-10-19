Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

ATV Accident Sends Little Falls Resident To The Hospital

Anthony Scott
Oct. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

24-year-old Emily Bartkowicz of Little Falls, was driving her ATV in the ditch when she hit a culvert that ejected her from the vehicle resulting in a back injury yesterday.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received a call on Thursday, October 18th, at approximately 4:24 in the evening of an ATV accident near the intersection of 63rd Street and 210th Avenue, in Bellevue Township, approximately 5 miles northeast of Royalton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bartkowicz was driving an ATV eastbound in the ditch along 63rd Street. Bartkowicz attempted to go over the road approach when she hit a culvert and flew off the ATV. Bartkowicz was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a possible back injury.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mental Health Providers In Bemidji And Little Falls Receive Funds To Help Children’s Mental Health

Celtic Thunder Comes To Bemidji

Tickets Still Remain For Celtic Thunder Concert In Bemidji

In Focus: Documentary On Bemidji Church’s Pipe Organ Premieres At Lakeland PBS

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Road Construction Begins Today Near Solway

Beginning today, Reierson Construction will be removing the bituminous surfacing on CSAH 5 approximately 1.6 miles north of Solway. Delays can be
Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Road Construction Begins Today Near Solway

Posted on Oct. 19 2018

Red Lake Pushes For 100% Graduation Rate

Posted on Oct. 18 2018

Golden Apple: CLC Welding Program Partners With Crow Wing County Fairgrounds

Posted on Oct. 18 2018

Gov. Dayton Issues Proclamation Celebrating Boundary Waters 40th Anniversary

Posted on Oct. 18 2018

Mental Health Providers In Bemidji And Little Falls Receive Funds To Help Children's Mental Health

Posted on Oct. 18 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.