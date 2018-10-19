ATV Accident Sends Little Falls Resident To The Hospital

24-year-old Emily Bartkowicz of Little Falls, was driving her ATV in the ditch when she hit a culvert that ejected her from the vehicle resulting in a back injury yesterday.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received a call on Thursday, October 18th, at approximately 4:24 in the evening of an ATV accident near the intersection of 63rd Street and 210th Avenue, in Bellevue Township, approximately 5 miles northeast of Royalton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bartkowicz was driving an ATV eastbound in the ditch along 63rd Street. Bartkowicz attempted to go over the road approach when she hit a culvert and flew off the ATV. Bartkowicz was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a possible back injury.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.