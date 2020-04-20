Lakeland PBS

ATV Accident In Emmaville Causes Facial Injuries To Driver

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 20 2020

A Bemidji man is suffering from extensive facial injuries after he crashed his ATV north of Emmaville. The man was airlifted from the scene to a Fargo Hospital.

According to a report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, April 19th at approximately 2:24 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to an ATV accident with injuries on Hubbard County Road 4, north of Emmaville.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Taylor Sells of Bemidji. Sells was suffering from severe facial injuries when medical staff arrived. Sells was operating a 2018 Polaris ATV at high speeds in a ditch when he collided with a driveway approach and was airborne. Sells was not wearing a helmet when his face struck the machine and he was thrown from the ATV.

The incident is still under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

State Representative Matt Bliss Earns Endorsement From Fellow Republicans

Pinnacle Marketing Group More Than Doubles Website Base

Paul Bunyan Communications 2020 Cooperative Celebration Canceled

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Latest Stories

Governor Walz Addresses "Liberate Minnesota" Tweet

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Minnesota Reports 143 New Cases, 13 More Deaths Yesterday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Governor Walz Launches Statewide Homemade Mask Drive

Posted on Apr. 20 2020

Win-E-Mac Girls Basketball's 2014 Run Proved All the Doubters Wrong

Posted on Apr. 18 2020

Healthcare Social Networking Site Builds COVID-19 Guide For the Public

Posted on Apr. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.