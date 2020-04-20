ATV Accident In Emmaville Causes Facial Injuries To Driver

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man is suffering from extensive facial injuries after he crashed his ATV north of Emmaville. The man was airlifted from the scene to a Fargo Hospital.

According to a report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, April 19th at approximately 2:24 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to an ATV accident with injuries on Hubbard County Road 4, north of Emmaville.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Taylor Sells of Bemidji. Sells was suffering from severe facial injuries when medical staff arrived. Sells was operating a 2018 Polaris ATV at high speeds in a ditch when he collided with a driveway approach and was airborne. Sells was not wearing a helmet when his face struck the machine and he was thrown from the ATV.

The incident is still under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today