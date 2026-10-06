ATV Accident in Morrison County Sends 1 Person to the Hospital

An ATV accident in Belle Prairie Township sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

A little before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident at a resident just off Hawthorne Road approximately three miles east of Little Falls.

29-year-old Zachary Tomsche of Albany was operating an ATV with 26-year-old Logan Gerads of Rice as a passenger. The ATV reportedly hit a bump and Gerads was thrown from the machine, hitting his head on a steel pole that was located in the yard.

Gerads was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The incident remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.