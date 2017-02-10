Clearwater County Man’s Attorneys Request To Have Some Charges Dismissed And Evidence Thrown Out

Attorneys defending 37- year- old Andrew George Damann have asked a judge to dismiss five of the six counts against him, as well as throw out evidence that were the result of three search warrants.

Damann was charged last August with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13, one in the first degree and four in the second. He is also charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the Bemidji Pioneer, the public attorney representing Damann, Heather Labat said that the warrants were overbroad, and not supported by probably cause and that the application used to obtain the warrants had contained “misleading statements and relevant factual omissions.”

Damman’s lawyers need to submit a brief of their argument by March 2. Prosecutors must submit their response by March 23 before a judge can rule on the motions.