Attorney Working in Brainerd Facing Felony Charges for Stalking, Violent Threats

A Grand Rapids man who worked as an attorney in Brainerd is facing multiple felony charges for stalking and threats of violence.

33-year-old Allen J. Peterson was charged in Crow Wing County Court today. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Peterson worked at Ed Shaw Law and threatened two co-workers in the office with physical violence and choked both of them several times.

Court documents also say Peterson threatened numerous times to kill a female attorney at another office and that he sent videos showing him shooting at a clothed target and asked for donations of long dark hair to make pigtails for it. Witnesses said Peterson talked everyday about killing her.

The criminal complaint says Peterson also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Everyone who was threatened expressed concern for their safety.

Peterson was arrested at his office in Brainerd. Search warrants were executed, and law enforcement seized more than 25 firearms, including a loaded AK-47 rifle with 160 rounds all in magazines, a tactical 12-gauge shotgun with 36 rounds, two pistols with hundreds of rounds for them, and body armor.

They also found books regarding the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and the Columbine High School murders, along with a computer printout of an ad for a steel utility cart capable of hauling 1,200 pounds. Officers petitioned for an extreme risk protection order, which was granted.

Peterson is charged with two felony counts of stalking and two felony counts of threats of violence. He is being held on: