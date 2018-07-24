Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Attorney General Swanson Forms Task Force To Review Rape Cases

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 24 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is joining a chorus of politicians calling for change after a Star Tribune report unveiled widespread failings in police department rape investigations.

The Minneapolis newspaper published a yearlong investigation that analyzed more than 1,000 sexual assault cases statewide in a recent two-year period and found pervasive problems. Police never assigned an investigator in 25 percent of the cases and never interviewed witnesses in half of them.

Swanson announced Tuesday she would convene a task force to review the problems and recommend changes. The task force will include victim advocates, law enforcement representatives and more.

Swanson is running for governor in an Aug. 14 Democratic primary. She joins fellow candidates and top state lawmakers in calling for a review.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Swanson Facing Pressure to Drop Nolan as Gubernatorial Running Mate

Attorney General Swanson Sues Opioid Manufacturer

Swanson and Nolan Campaign Visits Brainerd

Hatch Withdraws From MN Attorney General Race

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

Denny Sanford Receives Philanthropy Award

Sanford Health announced Tuesday that Denny Sanford has received the 2018 Pontifical Key Philanthropy Award by the Vatican’s Pontifical
Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Denny Sanford Receives Philanthropy Award

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Camp Knutson Hosts their "Night Under the Stars"

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Weekend Crash Sends Three to the Hospital

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

94th Birchmont Golf Tournament Begins Qualifying Play

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

BSU Anglers Finish 6th In Bassmaster College Championship

Posted on Jul. 24 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.